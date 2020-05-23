Brownsville, Ricardo Sanchez, 73, Ricardo "Riche" Sanchez



March 5, 1947 - May 19, 2020



Ricardo Sanchez passed away at his home on May 19, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father, Abelardo Sanchez Sr.; mother, Catarina Sanchez, and brothers-in-law, Albert Castro, and Eleazar Guerra. He is survived by his wife, Pilar Sanchez; children, Elizabeth Astrid (Roberto) Vazquez, Juan Ricardo (Lupita) Sanchez, Stacy (Daniel) Sanchez-Ibarra, Gerry Sanchez, grandchildren, Steven Anthony Vazquez, Juan Ricardo Sanchez II, Monica Nicole Vazquez, Mia Danielle Ibarra, Vanessa Marie Sanchez, Dominic Gerardo Sanchez, Joaquin Alessandro Ibarra; a great-grandson, Juan Ricardo Sanchez III; siblings, Dolores Castro, Maggie Guerra, Abelardo (Rosie) Sanchez Jr., Alfonso (Sylvia) Sanchez; and numerous nieces and nephews.



Ricardo was born and raised in Brownsville, TX. His father was a Captain in the Brownsville Fire Department. His mother was a homemaker. Ricardo attended St. Francis School, Immaculate Concepcion School, Cummings Jr. High, and Brownsville High School. Growing up, Ricardo enjoyed climbing trees and watching movies at the Capitol and Grande theaters. He was an altar boy at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church and was in the choir at Cummings Jr. High. He graduated from Brownsville High School in 1967 and joined the U.S. Marines one week after graduation. Ricardo attended boot camp at Camp Pendleton as part of Platoon 2010. He served in the Vietnam War from 1967 to 1969 as a Rifleman in Co. C, 1st Battalion, 3rd Marines, where he earned the nickname, "Eagle Eye." He served as a drill instructor at Camp Pendleton after his tour in Vietnam.



Ricardo met his future wife, Pilar, on August 18, 1969, in San Diego. They never spent a day apart since then. They came back to Texas soon after meeting. Ricardo served briefly in Hawaii before leaving the service to start his family. The family spent time in Houston, where Ricardo worked at Powell Industries. The family then made their way to Brownsville, where he worked for Zenith, Marathon, Norton, and Trico before retiring.



He was a lifetime fan of music, especially from the '50s and '60s. He was especially fond of the Beatles, Bobby Vinton, Blood Sweat and Tears, and romantic Mexican music. He was a big fan of Judge Judy and had a notorious sweet tooth.



He seemed to know everyone in Brownsville and had a story for every landmark in the city. He kept close to his friends and was known for his very sarcastic sense of humor and a big laugh. He liked to rib people, but that's how he showed he liked you. He will be missed and loved by his family. He truly was one of a kind.



Serving as pallbearers; Juan Ricardo Sanchez, Juan Ricardo Sanchez II, Dominic Gerardo Sanchez, Steven Anthony Vazquez, Roberto Vazquez, and Daniel Ibarra. Serving as honorary pallbearer; Joaquin Alessandro Ibarra.



Visitation will be held from 4 pm - 9 pm on Sunday, May 24, 2020, and will continue from 9 am - 11 am on Monday, May 25, 2020, at Garza Memorial Funeral Home. Graveside Service will be held at 12 noon on Monday, May 25, 2020, at Buena Vista Burial Park.



