* C. Robert Garcia 85, passed away peacefully on September 8, 2020, at VBMC Brownsville, after a short illness.



Robert is survived by his wife, Hortencia T. Garcia, daughter, Cynthia (Miguel A.) Gutierrez, of Abu Dhabi, U.A.E., son, Robert Eric Garcia of Brownsville, and his grandsons, who were his pride and joy, Miguel Gutierrez Jr. of Brownsville, and Max Gutierrez of San Antonio. Also surviving him is his brother, Alfred (Mary Louise) Garcia, of Corpus Christi, Texas, and sisters Lily Boehm, of Littleton, Colorado, and Mary (Domingo) Briseño, of Eagle Pass, Texas. Survived by his brother in laws, Jose R. Trevino of Brownsville, Carlos(Julie)Trevino of Holly, Michigan, and sister in law, Rosie Ramos of Brownsville and numerous nephews and nieces.



Robert was born on May 30, 1935 in Brackettville, Texas, and after graduating from Eagle Pass High School, he joined the United States Army. After his honorable discharge, he moved to Brownsville, Texas, where he met the love of his life, his dancing partner, and wife of 56 years, Hortencia, who he affectionally called "Honita." Robert had a passion for helping others, and always served God and country. He was an active member of the American Legion Honor Guard, Post 43, and held the position of Sir Noble in the Order of the Alhambra-Caravan 91, Brownsville, Texas. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus No. 1553, and held the position of Sir Knight of the 4th Degree.



Robert will be deeply missed by all of his family, friends, and those who knew him. His infectious smile and gregarious spirit drew people to him.



Visitation will be held Thursday, September 17, 2020, from 1:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista, 125 McDavitt Blvd., Brownsville, Texas, with the recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7:00 p.m. A celebration of Robert's life will be held on Friday, September 18, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 1914 Barnard Road, Brownsville, Texas, followed by internment at Buena Vista Burial Park, 5 McDavitt Blvd., with full military honors, at 12:00 noon.



Serving as Pallbearers are Miguel Gutierrez Jr., Max Gutierrez, Derek Libby, Dylan Libby, Gary Treviño, and Jaime Treviño. Honorary Pallbearers are Miguel A. Gutierrez, Monique Nieto, Daryl Libby, Jose R. Treviño, Carlos Treviño, Brian Boehm and Domingo Briseño.



Arrangements are under the direction of Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista, Brownsville, Texas.



