Robert Mathers "Bubba" Gilmore of Greendale, was born to eternal life on Sunday, April 28, 2019, age 55 years. Robert was born in Arkansas to Charles and Grace Gilmore on January 14, 1964 but always considered himself a full Texan as the family moved to Houston shortly after he was born. Robert met his wife Carla Kujawa Gilmore on a blind date in Houston and they were married just 2 short years later on May 14, 1994. The two of them shared a wonderful life filled with travel, great friends and extended family. They were blessed with four wonderful children; Sarah Elizabeth, Charles Ronald, Emily Ann, and Kristen Suzanne. Whenever possible, Robert enjoyed helping his kids and loved to coach them during their younger years in softball and baseball. Robert's greatest love was that for his family. Nothing gave him more joy than watching them succeed in what they loved to do.



Robert was diagnosed with Pancreatic Cancer in February of 2018. He was able to live with the cancer for more than a year until an unexpected complication quickly changed everything. Robert fought hard during this last month and finally lost his battle on April 28th with his wife by his side. Robert was given a great gift as he was able to say good bye to family and friends prior to his death. He said this was the greatest gift he could have been given and it was such a comfort to him during that last month.



Robert was preceded in death by his father Charles Edward Gilmore of Brownsville TX, and the loving son to Grace "Gayky" Gilmore of South Padre TX, a younger brother to Tracy Gilmore Bruce (the late Homer Lindsey Bruce III) of Austin TX, Carol Gilmore (Steven Ray Brodland) of Raleigh NC. Uncle to Mathew Lindsey (Allie) Bruce of Austin TX, Allison Lynn Price (Austin Johnson Price) of Las Vegas NV and Great uncle to Ryker, Lynden, Wyatt and Stetson. He is also survived by many other nieces, nephews, beloved in-laws, extend family, co-workers and friends.



A Memorial Gathering will be held on Friday, May 10th 2019 at St Mary's Catholic Faith Community, 9520 W. Forest Home Ave., Hales Corners. Memorial Visitation 2:00-5:00 P.M. with a prayer service immediately following at 5:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Jack Kujawa Endowment Fund for Mental Health Awareness at Marquette University High School, donations can be made http://bit.ly/kujawa.



