|
|
Brownsville - R. "Cobra" Robert Guerra 58, of Brownsville, Texas devoted husband, father, brother, uncle, friend entered into eternal rest on Sunday, June 16, 2019 at Kindred Hospital-Houston surrounded by his loving family. He is preceded in death by his father Hector H. Guerra. Left to cherish his memory are his wife Emilia Guerra; children Anthony Joseph Guerra, David Andrew (Cynthia) Guerra; mother Maria Guerra; siblings Michael Joseph (Kathy) Guerra, John David (Christine) Guerra; and numerous nieces and nephews. Robert retired in 2017 as Senior Border Patrol Agent. He loved being a driving instructor for Border Patrol. He spent his time hunting and being outdoors with his family. Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 20, 2019 from 1 to 9 PM with the recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7 PM at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory. Funeral mass will be held on Friday, June 21, 2019 at 2 PM at St. Joseph Catholic Church with burial to follow at Buena Vista Burial Park. Services are under the guidance of Sunset Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory. 657 Springmart Blvd., Brownsville, Texas. (956) 350-8485
Published in Brownsville Herald on June 19, 2019