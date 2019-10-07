Home

Robert Stephen Spellacy


1933 - 2019
Robert Stephen Spellacy Obituary
LAGUNA VISTA Robert Stephen Spellacy 86, Robert Stephen Spellacy (86) passed away peacefully at his Laguna Vista home on Thursday October 3, 2019 with his family by his side. Pre- deceased by parents , Stephen and Margaret Spellacy of Meriden Connecticut, brothers William and Jim Spellacy, and sons Daniel and Captain David Michael USMC.

Survived by Beverly, his loving wife of 31 years, son Christopher (Carol) , daughter Shari (Scott) Aliff, daughter-in-law Megan Spellacy, eight grandchildren and one great grandson. In addition, Bob is survived by his sister Connie Luffey of Meriden Connecticut, and several nieces and nephews.

Bob served in the Air Force for 17 years in addition to several years in the reserve. He retired from Sara Lee Corp. in 1999 and moved to Texas in 2003.

Bob had a great passion for aviation. He also loved beautiful cars and was a member of the Pontiac Oakland Club International.

Visitation will begin Tuesday, October 8,2019 from 1-3pm and resume again from 5-7pm at Angel Lucy's Funeral Home in Los Fresnos.

Funeral services have been entrusted to Angel Lucy's Funeral Home, 1005 S. Arroyo Blvd, Los Fresnos, Texas 78586 ,956-254-2099.
Published in Brownsville Herald on Oct. 7, 2019
