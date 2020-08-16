Mission, TX. Roberto Cano Jr. 46, fell asleep in death (until his future resurrection) on Wednesday, August 12, 2020. He was born to the late Graciela Cano and Roberto Cano, Sr. on April 11, 1974.



He is survived by his wife of 23 years, Amara Celestino Cano and a son, Aaron Ryan Cano; two brothers, Carlos (Maria Isabel) Cano and David (Christina) Cano and two nieces.



He is also survived by his extended family through marriage, 6 brothers-in-law, 7 sisters-in-law, 7 nephews and 5 nieces.



Robert was born in Harlingen, Texas and lived there until he moved to Mission, Texas with his wife and son in 1999. He dedicated his life to serving Jehovah God in 1989 and always made it a point to revolve his life around service to Him.



He will be missed for his sweet character and loving personality; and always being able to share a comforting or encouraging thought from the Bible at just the right time.



He loved spending time with family and could always be counted on to provide the music and start the karaoke. He always went out of his way to help his nieces and nephews and was able to DJ many a celebration for them.



His family is comforted in sharing his same faith in the resurrection, knowing that Robert will very soon awaken with renewed vigor and strength and they will be able to welcome him back with open arms.



Zoom funeral discourse to be announced at a later date. Burial to be at Valley Memorial Gardens in Mission, Texas on September 1, 2020 at 9:00 am.



