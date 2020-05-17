Roberto Jose de Lachica R.Ph
1938 - 2020
Brownsville, Tx.- Roberto Jose de Lachica, R.Ph , loving father, grandfather, brother, son, and friend entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, the 5th of May 2020 at the age of eighty-one.

Roberto was born on the 28th of December 1938 in Laredo, Texas to his parents, Ernesto de Lachica and Carmela Kerchoffs. He attended St. Augustine High School in Laredo, St. Mary's University in San Antonio, and the University of Houston. A proud veteran, he served as a Captain (CPT) in the United States Army, where he was decorated and awarded a National Defense Service Medal. Roberto was an accomplished Registered Pharmacist and owner of Los Ebanos Pharmacy and received the Citation of Achievement from the Texas Pharmaceutical Board for 50 years of Service in Pharmacy. A devout Catholic, he was an active parishioner of St. Mary, Mother of the Church. In his spare time, Roberto enjoyed traveling the skies as a private pilot and flight instructor and the outdoors as an avid hunter and fisherman.

Left behind to cherish his memory is his loving and devoted wife, Linda de Lachica; their sons Robert Joseph de Lachica and his wife Diana, Ernest Albert de Lachica and his wife Sarah, and Albert Edward de Lachica and his wife Marianna; grandchildren Marial de Lachica, Daisy de Lachica, Tessie de Lachica, Albert de Lachica II, and Anastasia de Lachica; and his sisters Carmela Martinez, Rosa Maria Martinez, and Graciela Acosta; and his sister-in-law, Irma Jo de Luna Hernandez, and his many nieces and nephews.

The family gathered for a private entombment at Buena Vista Burial Park in Brownsville, Texas.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family would appreciate donations be made to Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, 1200 Lincoln Street, Brownsville, Texas 78521.

Memories of Roberto may be shared at www.darlingmouser.com.

Personalized funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Darling-Mouser Funeral Home at 945 Palm Boulevard in Brownsville, Texas 78520, (956) 546-7111.



Published in Brownsville Herald on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
