Roberto Lopez
1967 - 2020
Brownsville - Roberto Lopez 53, of Brownsville, Texas, devoted son, brother, and uncle, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Valley Baptist Medical Center surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Matamoros, Tamaulipas, Mexico on April 21, 1967. He is preceded in death by his father Mario Lopez, and nephew Manuel Sierra Jr. Left to cherish his memory is his mother Maria Lopez; siblings Jose Mario Lopez, Aracely Lopez, Juan Lopez, Norma Lopez, Laura Sifuentes, and Jorge Lopez. Roberto was a graduate from James Pace High School. Visitation was held on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home. Funeral mass will be held today, Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at 10 AM at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church with burial to follow at 11 AM at San Pedro Cemetery.

Published in Brownsville Herald on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory
657 Springmart Boulevard
Brownsville, TX 78526
956-350-8485
