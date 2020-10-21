Brownsville - M. Roberto Cortina peacefully resigned his soul into the hand of the Lord on Saturday, October 17, 2020. Roberto Cortina was born in Camaguey, Cuba on April 9th, 1940. He immigrated to the United States in 1958 to continue his studies at Texas A&I now known as Texas A&M-University Kingsville. He later obtained a job in Brownsville at Texas Southmost College teaching Modern Languages. He continued his teaching career at The University of Texas-Brownsville now The University Texas-Rio Grande Valley. Roberto Cortina loved his career and would enjoy imparting knowledge in and outside the classroom. He was a student advocate and always had an open door for people who wanted to stop by and talk. His joyful Spirit and Unique ability of teaching made him liked by all. On December 15, 1983 Mr. Cortina married the love of his life. He was a devoted husband to his wife, Elizabeth Cortina and good father to his son, Carlos Cervantes. Mr. Cortina was a man of compassion, full of life, and good humor who always had a smile on his face. Mr. Cortina was a simple man but loved by so many. Mr. Cortina loved life and lived it and for that, he will be remembered by all his Family, Friends, and all the people who had the pleasure of meeting him. Roberto Cortina is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Cortina, son Carlos Cervantes, granddaughter Addyson Cervantes. His nieces, Lisa Coombs, Monica Cervantes; nephews: Efrain(Sonny) Cervantes, Hugo Cervantes, and great -grand nieces Ashlee Cervantes, Megan Cervantes, Laisha Cervantes; great-grand nephews, Aaron Cervantes, Cameron Cervantes, Ryan Coombs, and great-great nephews Hunter and Mason Guajardo. A memorial service will be held at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home on Thursday, October 22, 2020 from 3 pm to 7 pm. 657 Springmart Blvd., Brownsville. (956) 350-8485



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store