Brownsville Roberto "Beto" Vera, Jr., 91, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, May 10, 2019, to join his loving wife of 66 years.



He was preceded in death by his Father, Roberto Vera, Sr. and Mother, Concepcion Rivas Vera; his daughter, Cynthia A. Gonzalez.



Left to cherish his memory is his brother, Eloy Vera; his children , Belinda Vera Garcia, Mary Ann Aguilar (Luis), Veronica Auzaud (Tommy), Robert G. Vera (Lupita), Judy Price (John) , Steven J. Vera, and David E. Vera (Ana); 16 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, and nephews.



He was born in Brownsville, Texas in 1927, he volunteered his service to the U.S. Navy at the age of 16 during World War II serving from 1943 to 1946 and received an honorable discharge. He was an active member of Holy Family Church for 40 years.



He was employed by the U.S. Postal Service for 30 years, an avid golfer, and a little league coach for many years, taking his 1979 Aziz Brothers team to a citywide championship.



Visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with the recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at Garza Memorial Funeral Home. Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 16, 2019, at Holy Family Catholic Church. Interment will follow at the Rose Lawn Memorial Gardens. Military Honors will be conducted by the VFW Honor Guard.



Pallbearers will be, Richard A. Perez, Robert G. Vera, Jr., Jason L. Aguilar, Joseph Gonzalez, Andrew L. Aguilar, and Michael G. Vera.



Honorary pallbearers will be, Sebastian Garza, David E. Vera, Jr., and Alexis N. Castillo.



