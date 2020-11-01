1/1
Rodolfo Vega "Rudy" Carrillo III
1953 - 2020
South Padre Island Rodolfo Vega Carrillo III Rudy 66, entered into eternal rest on October 28, 2020 at his residence on South Padre Island.

Rodolfo was preceded in death by his parents, Rodolfo S. Carrillo, Jr. and Sofia Vega Carrillo; and by his mother-in-law, Rita Rose Gerten.

He is survived by his loving wife of 26 years, Angela Rose Carrillo; two daughters, Hannah Angel Carrillo and Esther Sofia "Sofie" Carrillo (Ronnie Puentes); sister, Esther Carrillo; niece, Reina (Robert) Salinas; nephew, Noe Gasca, Jr.; great-nieces, Ryley Galvan and Rosalie Salinas; and by his father-in-law, Richard Albert Gerten.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, from 6 p.m., till 9 p.m., with the recitation of the holy rosary to begin at 7 p.m., at Thomae-Garza Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, November 4, at Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church in Port Isabel, TX. Cremation will follow according to his wishes.

Pallbearers will be Noe Gasca, Juan Vega, Robert Salinas, Bennie Ochoa, III, Juan Zapata, and George Hernandez.

Honorary pallbearers will be Aniceto "Mano" Torres, Jr., Alex Gonzalez, Albert "Beto" Vega, David Helms, Rafael Zuniga, and Phillip Romer.

You may sign the online guestbook and send words of comfort, or sympathy cards to the family of Rodolfo Vega Carrillo, III at www.thomaegarza.com.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to the care of Thomae-Garza Funeral Directors and Crematorium, 395 S. Sam Houston, San Benito, Texas, (956) 399-1331.

Published in Brownsville Herald on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
The Original Downtown Thomae-Garza Funeral Directors, Inc. - San Benito
395 South Sam Houston
San Benito, TX 78586
956-399-1331
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
October 31, 2020
Our hearts go out to you Angie and Hannah for the loss of Rudy, your husband and father. We hope that knowing he died peacefully is of some comfort to you through your sorrow.

Although we didn't know him well, we often saw him riding his bike on the island and walking Zeke around the neighborhood. We know Zeke misses him too.

Trish and Kris Costello
Trish and Kris Costello
Neighbor
