South Padre Island Rodolfo Vega Carrillo III Rudy 66, entered into eternal rest on October 28, 2020 at his residence on South Padre Island.
Rodolfo was preceded in death by his parents, Rodolfo S. Carrillo, Jr. and Sofia Vega Carrillo; and by his mother-in-law, Rita Rose Gerten.
He is survived by his loving wife of 26 years, Angela Rose Carrillo; two daughters, Hannah Angel Carrillo and Esther Sofia "Sofie" Carrillo (Ronnie Puentes); sister, Esther Carrillo; niece, Reina (Robert) Salinas; nephew, Noe Gasca, Jr.; great-nieces, Ryley Galvan and Rosalie Salinas; and by his father-in-law, Richard Albert Gerten.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, from 6 p.m., till 9 p.m., with the recitation of the holy rosary to begin at 7 p.m., at Thomae-Garza Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, November 4, at Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church in Port Isabel, TX. Cremation will follow according to his wishes.
Pallbearers will be Noe Gasca, Juan Vega, Robert Salinas, Bennie Ochoa, III, Juan Zapata, and George Hernandez.
Honorary pallbearers will be Aniceto "Mano" Torres, Jr., Alex Gonzalez, Albert "Beto" Vega, David Helms, Rafael Zuniga, and Phillip Romer.
