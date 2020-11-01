Our hearts go out to you Angie and Hannah for the loss of Rudy, your husband and father. We hope that knowing he died peacefully is of some comfort to you through your sorrow.



Although we didn't know him well, we often saw him riding his bike on the island and walking Zeke around the neighborhood. We know Zeke misses him too.



Trish and Kris Costello



