* Rosa D. Abrego 84, entered into eternal rest Friday May 8, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Rosa was born September 5, 1935. "Being a mother is discovering strengths you didn't know you had and dealing with fears you never knew existed." Coming from very humble beginning, our mother had the ability to make a dollar stretch. There was always plenty of delicious food on the table, birthday cakes to celebrate birthdays, and wrapped presents under the Christmas tree. She instilled the importance of education by making us read to her as she made flour tortillas, making sure went to school every day, and rewarding the "A" on the report card with dollars. She was her children's rock, confidant, counselor, supporter, financer, referee, and problem solver. Her beautiful grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren were her pride and joy. One of her favorite past times was with her plants. She reproduced plants with "podas" and replanted "fresno" trees. Our mother was an extraordinary woman; she will forever live in our memories.



Rosa was preceded in death by her husband Celestino Abrego Sr. ; children; David Abrego, Henry Abrego and Joseph Abrego; sister-in-law Maria G. Abrego. Rosa is survived by; Children; Celestino Abrego Jr., Carlos Abrego, Jorge Abrego, Pedro Abrego, Yolanda Abrego, RoseMary Abrego, Patricia Abrego, and Robert Abrego. Rosa was laid to rest Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at Rose Lawn Memorial Gardens, 4464 Old Port Isabel Rd, Brownsville, Texas 78526. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Funeraria Del Angel Buena Vista, 125 McDavitt Blvd., Brownsville, TX., 956-541-5400, Dignity Memorial Provider.



