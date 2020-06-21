Rosa Lucio
1971 - 2020
Brownsville Rosa Lucio 49, of Brownsville, passed away on Thursday, June 18, 2020, at Valley Regional Medical Center in Brownsville.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Raquel Lartigue Lucio; aunts, Andrea, Estella, Irma, and Ruth Lartigue; uncle, Roberto Lartigue Jr.; cousin, Roberto Lartigue III.

Ms. Lucio is survived by her father, Luis (Juanita) Lucio Jr.; siblings, Raquel Lucio, Norma Ochoa, Luis Lucio, Robert Lucio,and Myrtha Lucio; aunt, Georgina A. Lartigue,; uncle, Pablo Luna Jr.; cousins, Veronica (Edward) De La Rosa, and Justin D. Lartigue Sr., and other relatives.

Visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a Prayer Service at 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 21, 2020, at Garza Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. All services will conclude at the end of visitation.

You may send your condolences and or sign the guestbook at garzamemorialfh.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Garza Memorial Funeral Home, 1025 E. Jackson St. Brownsville, TX. (956) 542-5511.

Published in Brownsville Herald on Jun. 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Garza Memorial Funeral Home
1025 E Jackson St
Brownsville, TX 78520
(956) 542-5511
