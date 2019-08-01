|
|
* Rosa M. Cabrieles 74, entered into eternal rest Tuesday July 30,2019. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother that will be greatly missed. She is preceded in death by her parents; Jose R. Murillo and Micaela Delgado; and her son Osbaldo Cabrieles.
She is survived by her children; Guadalupe Cabrieles, Clemente Cabrieles, Rosa (Ernesto) Sanchez, Mario Cabrieles, Ana (Jose Luis) Chavez, Maricela (Sigifredo) Vazquez, Osbaldo(deceased)- (Nora) Cabrieles. 23 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Pallbearers will be Jose Luis Chavez Jr, Jose Cabrieles, Enrique Cabrieles, Ezequiel Sanchez, Ernesto Sanchez Jr, Osbaldo Cabrieles Jr. and Santiago Sanchez. Visitations will be held in Funeraria Del Angel Roselawn on Thursday, August 01,2019, at 10am- 10pm with a Rosary at 7pm. Chapel service will be Friday, August 02,2019, at 2pm followed by a burial at Buena Vista Burial Park.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Funeraria Del Angel Buena Vista, cemeteries, and mausoleums. 125 McDavitt Blvd., Brownsville, Texas 78521 (956)541-5400. Dignity Memorial Provider.
Published in Brownsville Herald on Aug. 1, 2019