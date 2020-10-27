Brownsville, Texas Maria Rosa Zuniga 75, of Brownsville, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt entered into the glory of her eternal life on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Valley Baptist Medical Center in Harlingen surrounded by her family.
Rosa was a very spiritual woman of faith who loved to provide services for anybody in need. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Brownsville where she attended services and assisted with church projects and functions. Her favorite pastime was spending time with her beloved grandchildren and family. Rosa will always be remembered for her caring personality and will be greatly missed by all of those fortunate enough to have known her.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 44 years, Hector G. Zuniga; their son, Jaime Zuniga; her parents, Manuel and Eloisa Cantu; and by her sister, Elizabeth Cantu.
Left behind to eternally treasure her memory is her daughter and son-in-law, Aimee and Jose A. Fiscal; grandchildren, Daniel Adrian Fiscal and Itzel Monzrath Fiscal, niece, Patricia C. Alvarez and her husband, Juan Antonio Alvarez; and grand-nephew Juan Antonio Alvarez, Jr. and grand-niece, Laura Patricia Alvarez.
Visiting Hours will be held tomorrow, Wednesday, October 28, 2020, between the hours of 1:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m., with a Chapel Service to commence at 7:00 p.m. tomorrow evening within the East Chapel of Darling-Mouser Funeral Home.
Visiting Hours will resume on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at Darling-Mouser Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at Rose Lawn Memorial Gardens at 1:00 p.m. Thursday afternoon.
Jose Alberto Fiscal, Daniel Adrian Fiscal, Juan Antonio Alvarez, Juan Antonio Alvarez, Jr., Jose Jaime Villarreal, Juan Jose Torres, Osli Mejia, and Jorge Aguilar are honored to be serving as her pallbearers.
Memories of Mrs. Zuniga may be shared at www.darlingmouser.com
Personalized funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Darling-Mouser Funeral Home at 945 Palm Boulevard in Brownsville, Texas 78520, (956) 546-7111.