* Obdulia Ojeda Rosa Reyes 94, entered into eternal rest on Monday, March 04,2019 in Brownsville, Texas. Rosa is preceded in death by her mother Felizitas Ramirez, father Jose Ojeda, and brother Jesus Ojeda. Left to cherish her memory is Jose Hilario Reyes, Rosa Imler, Yolanda Martinez, Fernando Reyes Jr., Reynaldo Reyes, Mario Reyes, Ruben Reyes, Linda Machjewki, Sylvia Weber, Debbie Trump, Ricardo Reyes, Anabell Reyes, 50 Grandchildren, 71 Great-Grandchildren, and 7 Great-Grandchildren.
Memorial Service on Friday, March 08, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Primera Iglesia Presbiterina, 616 E. Jefferson, Brownsville, Texas, Celebration of Life to follow. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the church.
Published in Brownsville Herald on Mar. 7, 2019