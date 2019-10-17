|
|
* Berlin Rose Rubio beloved daughter of Manuel and Linda Rubio was born into eternal life on October 4, 2019, at the Brooks Army Medical Center in San Antonio, Tx. Left to Cherish are her brothers: Ryan and James Rubio, grandparents: Diana Alicia Santana, Eduardo and Alma Rubio, great grandparents: Jorge Rubio and Yolanda Gober, and great great-grandmother Ofelia Soto. Before you were born I set you apart. Jeremiah 1:5. There will be a Grave Site Service held Friday, October 18, 2019, at the Buena Vista Burial Park at 11:00 a.m.
Published in Brownsville Herald on Oct. 17, 2019