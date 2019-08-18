Home

1939 - 2019
Brownsville - A. Roy Weaver 79, of Brownsville, Texas, devoted husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother and friend, entered into eternal rest on August 14, 2019 at Valley View Memory Care in Harlingen, Texas. He was born in Brownsville Texas on October 2, 1939. He is preceded in death by his parents George H. Weaver and Beatriz Garza; siblings George C., Robert L. Weaver and Gloria Weaver Salinas. Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 58 years Lupita, daughters Belinda (Rick) Lara, Julie (Robert) Gonzales, son John (Joy) Weaver; grandchildren Jenika, Kaitlin, Lizandra, Kirsten, Rob, Luke, Seth, Timmy and Derick; great grandchildren Joaquin and Liam; siblings Mary Francis Lloyd, Rey (Rosa), Ron (Wanda), Albert, Henry (Monica), Rudy and Richard. Visitation will be held on Monday, August 19, 2019 from 1 to 4 PM at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation will continue at 5:30 PM with a prayer service at 7 PM at Livingway Family Church (350 W Ruben M Torres Sr. Blvd., Brownsville, TX 78520). Services will conclude at 9 PM. Services are under the guidance of Sunset Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory-Flower Shop. 657 Springmart Blvd., Brownsville. (956) 350-8485
Published in Brownsville Herald on Aug. 18, 2019
