|
|
Brownsville - Ruben Rivera 57, of Brownsville, Texas entered into eternal rest on August 15, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Matamoros, Tamps., Mexico on June 15, 1962. He is preceded in death by his parents Severiano Rivera and Dula Vela; sister, Sandra Juanita Rivera. Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Yolanda Leal Rivera; daughter, Emily M. Escobar; 3 granddaughters, Roxanne, Tiffany, and Hailey; siblings, Jorge, Hugo, Miguel, Javier, Lilia and Rolando. He will also be missed by numerous nieces, nephews, and other extended family. Ruben's greatest joys were spending time with family and fishing. Visitation was held on August 16, 2019 from 2 - 9 PM with the recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7 PM at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory. Funeral Mass will be held today, Saturday, August 17, 2019 at San Pedro Catholic Church at 10:00 AM with burial to follow at San Pedro Cemetery at 11 AM.
Published in Brownsville Herald on Aug. 17, 2019