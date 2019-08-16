Home

Ruben Rodriguez


1954 - 2019
Ruben Rodriguez Obituary
Brownsville - Ruben Rodriguez 65, of Brownsville, Texas devoted husband, father, grandfather, uncle, and friend entered into eternal rest on August 13, 2019 at Solara Hospital-Harlingen surrounded by his loving family. He is preceded in death by his mother Gloria Treviño; stepfather Isaac Treviño. Left to cherish his memory are his wife Angelina Rodriguez; children Eloy Rodriguez, Marylou Torres, Normalinda Rodriguez, Rosalinda Reyes; grandchildren Cynthia Rodriguez, Eloy Rodriguez Jr., Alexander Allan Reyes; siblings Jose Angel De La Portilla, Hector Ramirez, Alberto Rodriguez, and Graciela Guerrero. Visitation will be held today, Friday August 16, 2019 from 1 to 9 PM with the recitation of the Holy Rosary at 6 PM and military honors at 7 PM at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory-Flower Shop. Services will conclude at the end of the evening. 657 Springmart Blvd., Brownsville. (956) 350-8485
Published in Brownsville Herald on Aug. 16, 2019
