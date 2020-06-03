Brownsville - Rufino Moreno Medina 62, entered into eternal rest on June 1st, 2020 at his home in Brownsville, TX surrounded by his loving family. He was born on March 15th, 1958 to Petra and Bernardo Medina. He graduated from Port Isabel High School and Pan American University. Mr. Medina, as he was known to his many, many students, was a dedicated math teacher in BISD for 35 years before retiring in 2014. In addition to teaching, his other passion in life was coaching and volunteering at the Brownsville North Little Miss Kickball League for 25 years. He was an avid Astros and Texans fan, but most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his loving wife and family.



Rufino was a devoted husband and father, doting grandfather, dutiful son, and dependable brother. He was preceded in death by his father Bernardo Medina and brother Jose Medina. He is survived by his wife Josefa, daughters Yara Aguilar, Griselda (Rogelio) and Elaine Medina, grandchildren Lynn and Briana Garza, Andrew and Yara Perez, Roen and Roman Gonzalez, and grand-dogs Wall-E and Jax Medina. He is also survived by his mother Petra Medina, siblings Abel (Veronica) Medina, Rosa (Arturo) Marino, Sandra and Angelina Medina and numerous nieces and nephews. He will be greatly missed by all. Visitation will be held today, Wednesday, June 3, 2020 from 1 to 9 PM at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home. Chapel service will be held on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at 10 AM at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home. Services will conclude. Services have been entrusted to Sunset Memorial Funeral Home. 657 Springmart Blvd., Brownsville. (956) 350-8485



"The brief race of time well and patiently run,



So let me pass away, peacefully, silently,



Only remembered by what I have done"



