1948 - 2020
Sabas Vallejo Jr. Obituary
* Sabas Vallejo Jr. 71, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, April 16, 2020. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He enjoyed restoring old cars and was a top of the line mechanic. He will be extremely missed. Sabas was preceded in death by Sabas Vallejo and Juan Jose Vallejo Jr. Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife Gloria Vallejo; mother San Juana Vallejo-Mora; sons Juan Jose (Patty) Vallejo, Edward Vallejo and Raul Vallejo; daughters Elizabeth (Sandalio) Gonzalez and Jessica (Jesse) Joya, and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Pallbearers: Edward Vallejo, Raul Vallejo, David Vallejo, Edward Vallejo Jr, Jose Sabas Vallejo, Abraham Gonzalez, Sandalio Gonzalez, and Jesse Joya. Visitation will be held on Sunday, April 19, 2020 from 12 pm to 9 pm with a Rosary at 7 pm at Funeraria Del Angel Rose Lawn. Chapel Service will be held on Monday, April 20, 2020 at 11 am at Funeraria Del Angel Rose Lawn followed by a burial at Rose Lawn Memorial Gardens.
Published in Brownsville Herald on Apr. 18, 2020
