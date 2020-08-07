1/1
Salvador Martinez Jr.
1945 - 2020
Brownsville, Texas- Salvador Martinez Jr. passed away at the age of 75 on July 31, 2020 at his residence in Brownsville, Texas.

A family man of great pride, incredible stature, and extreme innovation, Salvador lived his life voraciously and unapologetically. Raised with a respect for living off the land, he loved to feast and share with his community of friends and beloveds. His love of family was tremendous, and he will be missed by many. There was such an artistic talent in his simplicity, and he experienced a full life of countless adventure. A fisherman, a hunter, a rascal, and a chef who could string a grandiose meal together with whatever ingredients were nearby. A lover of life and laughter with a wicked sense of humor, whose passing has left a huge sadness in the hearts of his beloved.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Irma Lambert Martinez; his parents, Salvador and Emilia Martinez; siblings: Carlos, Jorge, and Alma Martinez.

Left to cherish his memory is his beloved daughter Patricia Silva and her husband Joe Medrano; son Salvador Martinez; siblings: Kay (John) Snavely, Esther (John Childe) Beck, Gregoria (Shelby) McLaughlin, and Manuel Sergio Martinez; grandchildren: Daniel X. Silva, D. Matthew Silva, Tristan J. Medrano, Joe A. Medrano, and Xavier Martinez; and great-granddaughter Lilian Rose Silva.

Cremation was held and a private service will be held at a later date.

You may sign the online guestbook, light a remembrance candle, or send flowers or words of comfort to the family of Salvador Martinez Jr. at www.thomaegarza.com.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to the care of Thomae-Garza Funeral Home and Crematorium, 395 S. Sam Houston, San Benito, Texas, (956) 399-1331.

Published in Brownsville Herald on Aug. 7, 2020.
