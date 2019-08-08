Brownsville Herald Obituaries
|
Services
Trevino Funeral Home - Old Port Isabel
1355 Old Port Isabel Rd
Brownsville, TX 78521
(956) 542-2583
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Trevino Funeral Home - Old Port Isabel
1355 Old Port Isabel Rd
Brownsville, TX 78521
Rosary
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
7:00 PM
Trevino Funeral Home - Old Port Isabel
1355 Old Port Isabel Rd
Brownsville, TX 78521
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
8:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Trevino Funeral Home - Old Port Isabel
1355 Old Port Isabel Rd
Brownsville, TX 78521
Service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Trevino Funeral Home - Old Port Isabel
1355 Old Port Isabel Rd
Brownsville, TX 78521
Service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Rio Grande Valley State Veterans Cemetery
2520 S. Inspiration Road
Mission, TX
SALVADOR "CHAVA" RODRIGUEZ


1940 - 2019
SALVADOR "CHAVA" RODRIGUEZ Obituary
Salvador "Chava" Rodriguez, 79, entered into eternal rest on Monday, August 5th, 2019, in Brownsville, Texas.

"Chava" as we all know him, was born in Brownsville, Texas in 1940. Sal served in the United States Air Force in the 60's for the 96th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron at Dyess Air Force Base. He was a proud veteran who worked as a structural pipefitter at several refineries along the Texas Gulf Coast. In addition, he was an avid fisherman and shared his fishing trips with his friends and family. He was deeply loved and will be dearly missed.

He was preceded in death by his parents Ysidoro Rodriguez and Rosa Gamboa and three brothers; George (Mary) Rodriguez, Rosendo (Norma) "Leo" Rodriguez, Eliberto "Alex" (Eva) Rodriguez. Sal is survived by his siblings Ysidoro Rodriguez Jr., Gloria (Bill) Broderick, Janie (Carlos) Claire, Sergio (Patricia) Rodriguez, Noe (Gloria) Rodriguez and loving children; Rosie Rodriguez (Bobby) Amador, Chris Rodriguez, Richard (Jackie) Rodriguez, and Randy (Adriana) Rodriguez. He will also be missed by his 13 grandchildren and extended family members.

Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. today Thursday, August 8, 2019, with a recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7:00 p.m. in the South Chapel of Treviño Funeral Home. Visitation resumes 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Friday, August 9, 2019 with a chapel service 10 a.m. Military Honors will be at 1 p.m. at Rio Grande Valley State Veterans Cemetery located at 2520 S. Inspiration Road in Mission, Texas 78572.

Honored to serve as Chava's pallbearers are; Randy Rodriguez, Richard Rodriguez, Kristian Amador, Patrick Rodriguez, Chris Rodriguez, and Sergio K. Rodriguez.

Family and friends are invited to view the obituary, video tribute, sign the guestbook, and leave a condolence message for Chava's family at www.trevinofuneral.com.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Trevino Funeral Homes located at 1355 Old Port Isabel Rd., Brownsville, Texas 78521 and 956-542-2583.
Published in Brownsville Herald on Aug. 8, 2019
