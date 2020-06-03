Cadillac Samuel Santos Carrancho 61, of Cadillac, passed away on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at Munson Medical Center. He was 61. Sam was born on November 7, 1958, in Brownsville, Texas to George and Minerva (Lugo) Carrancho. He was a graduate of Pace High School in Brownsville, Texas. On August 25, 1991 he entered into marriage with his love at first sight, the former Alma Gomez in Brownsville, Texas. The couple had an unspoken special connection. Sam spent his career working as a buyer for FIAMM Technologies for nearly 30 years. He was a key employee to the start up and relocation of FIAMM from Texas to Cadillac and was a proud worker. Sam loved to cook delicious meals for his family, his famous mashed potatoes, ham and barbeque will be missed by them. He enjoyed spending time outdoors gardening. In his spare time, he liked making special trips to the casino. He cherished the time spent with his wife and children. Sam is survived by his loving wife, Alma Carrancho of Cadillac; children, Adrian Carrancho of Grand Rapids, Rebecca "Becky" Carrancho of VA and Samantha Carrancho of Cadillac; father, George Carrancho, Sr., siblings, Terri (Jesse) Saldivar, Mini Porter, Sylvia Carrancho, Oscar (Elizabeth) Carrancho and George (Sean) Carrancho Jr.; numerous nieces and nephews; and many other loving family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his mother, Minerva Carrancho and a brother-in-law, Delbert Porter. Cremation has taken place and no services will be held at this time. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Carrancho Family in care of his wife, Alma Carrancho. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com. The family is being served by the Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Brownsville Herald on Jun. 3, 2020.