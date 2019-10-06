|
* "Jimmy" Santiago Ramirez of Pasadena, Texas entered into eternal rest unexpectedly on Saturday, September 28, 2019 in Houston, Texas. He was 74 years old. He was born in Brownsville, Texas May 20, 1945 to his parents, Maria Luisa and Santiago Ramirez Costello. Also, preceding Jimmy in death are his parents, Maria Luisa and Santiago Ramirez Costello and his sister, Esperanza Ramirez Cortez.
Jimmy is survived by his siblings, Frank(Eva) Ramirez, Connie (Andres) Torres, Cel Ramirez, Alicia (Bill) Holloway, and Linda "Bibi" Maza.
Also, his wife Olga and their two sons, Jimmy, Jr. and Christopher (Miho). His pride and Joy were his grandchildren, Ariel, Emily and Liana. Jimmy also loved all his nephews, nieces, and cousins. Jimmy was a unique, awesome person. In his lifetime he had several jobs. He was a forest firefighter in California. He was employed by Goodyear for 30 years. His hobbies included gardening, swimming, diving, fishing and snorkeling. He loved the beach, sports, and the Texans. Jimmy was well-known for his delicious barbecuing in Pasadena, Texas. He loved all the late solid Gold Oldies music. He loved our Dear Lord Jesus Christ. Jimmy will be missed immensely. All his children, family and friends dearly loved Jimmy. We will never forget him.
Visitation will be held Monday, October 07, 2019 from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm with chapel service at 11:00 am at Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista. All services will be concluded after visitation. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista 125 Mc Davitt Blvd., Brownsville, TX. 956-541-5400 Dignity Memorial Provider.
Published in Brownsville Herald on Oct. 6, 2019