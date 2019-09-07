Home

Thomae-Garza Funeral Directors, Inc.
395 South Sam Houston
San Benito, TX 78586
956-399-1331
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
12:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Thomae-Garza Funeral Directors, Inc.
395 South Sam Houston
San Benito, TX 78586
View Map
Service
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
4:00 PM
Thomae-Garza Funeral Directors, Inc.
395 South Sam Houston
San Benito, TX 78586
View Map
1937 - 2019
Santos Esquivel Obituary
Los Fresnos, Texas- Santos Esquivel 82, of Olmito, Texas, passed away on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at his residence.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Lydia Esquivel.

Santos is survived by his sons: Israel Esquivel, Abel Esquivel, Xavier Esquivel; daughter Toni (Oscar) Ceballos; siblings: Samuel Esquivel, Celia Arellano and Sara Cortez; and grandchildren: Desareah M. Esquivel, Ryleah J. Esquivel, Israel J. Esquivel, Nolan A. Esquivel, Jeremiah L. Esquivel, Victoria L. Esquivel, and Joseph A. Ceballos.

Visitation will begin Sunday, September 8, 2019 from 12 noon to 9:00 p.m., with military honors to be conducted at 4:00 p.m. by American Legion Post 43 at Thomae-Garza Funeral Home. Cremation will follow in accordance to his wishes.

You may sign the online guestbook and send words of comfort, flowers, or sympathy cards to the family of Santos Esquivel at: www.thomaegarza.com.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Thomae-Garza Funeral Home and Crematory, 395 S. Sam Houston, San Benito, Texas, (956) 399-1331.
Published in Brownsville Herald on Sept. 7, 2019
