Los Fresnos, Texas- Santos Esquivel 82, of Olmito, Texas, passed away on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at his residence.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Lydia Esquivel.
Santos is survived by his sons: Israel Esquivel, Abel Esquivel, Xavier Esquivel; daughter Toni (Oscar) Ceballos; siblings: Samuel Esquivel, Celia Arellano and Sara Cortez; and grandchildren: Desareah M. Esquivel, Ryleah J. Esquivel, Israel J. Esquivel, Nolan A. Esquivel, Jeremiah L. Esquivel, Victoria L. Esquivel, and Joseph A. Ceballos.
Visitation will begin Sunday, September 8, 2019 from 12 noon to 9:00 p.m., with military honors to be conducted at 4:00 p.m. by American Legion Post 43 at Thomae-Garza Funeral Home. Cremation will follow in accordance to his wishes.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Thomae-Garza Funeral Home and Crematory, 395 S. Sam Houston, San Benito, Texas, (956) 399-1331.
Published in Brownsville Herald on Sept. 7, 2019