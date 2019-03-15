|
Sara S. Rodriguez, age 84, passed away March 12, 2019, with her family by her side in Conroe, Texas. Sara is survived by her 6 children; Amelia R. Moreno, Manuel L. Rodriguez and wife Sylvia, Miroslava Rico and husband Gustavo, Dagoberto Rodriguez and wife Maria, Nancy Animas and husband Cosme, and Sara Barrera and husband Hugo, 11 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren.
She was born February 21, 1935 in Brownsville Texas to Luis and Concepcion Salas.
Sara´s greatest passion was her family. She enjoyed story time, taking about her childhood and the many adventures with her husband. She was a dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother.
Visitation will be held today Friday March 15, 2019 5 pm – 8 pm followed by a Rosary at 8 pm at Cashner Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be Saturday March 16, 2019 at 10 am at Cashner Funeral Home Chapel.
Published in Brownsville Herald on Mar. 15, 2019