Cashner Funeral Home
801 Teas Road
Conroe, TX 77303
(936) 756-2126
SARA RODRIGUEZ
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Cashner Funeral Home
801 Teas Road
Conroe, TX 77303
Rosary
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
8:00 PM
Cashner Funeral Home
801 Teas Road
Conroe, TX 77303
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Cashner Funeral Home
801 Teas Road
Conroe, TX 77303
SARA S. RODRIGUEZ


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
SARA S. RODRIGUEZ Obituary
Sara S. Rodriguez, age 84, passed away March 12, 2019, with her family by her side in Conroe, Texas. Sara is survived by her 6 children; Amelia R. Moreno, Manuel L. Rodriguez and wife Sylvia, Miroslava Rico and husband Gustavo, Dagoberto Rodriguez and wife Maria, Nancy Animas and husband Cosme, and Sara Barrera and husband Hugo, 11 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren.

She was born February 21, 1935 in Brownsville Texas to Luis and Concepcion Salas.

Sara´s greatest passion was her family. She enjoyed story time, taking about her childhood and the many adventures with her husband. She was a dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother.

Visitation will be held today Friday March 15, 2019 5 pm – 8 pm followed by a Rosary at 8 pm at Cashner Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be Saturday March 16, 2019 at 10 am at Cashner Funeral Home Chapel.
Published in Brownsville Herald on Mar. 15, 2019
