Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista
125 Mcdavitt Blvd
Brownsville, TX 78521
(956) 541-5400
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Velten
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Dean Velten


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley Dean Velten Obituary
* Shirley Dean Velten passed away on 10/26/2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He is preceded in death by his son Robert Dean Velten and parents: William Ada Velten and Minnie Mae Mohle. Left to cherish his memory are his Wife Mary Bee Velten, Daughter and her husband: Lin V. Richey Johnny L Richey; son John W. Velten and wife Irma P. Velten. Visitations will be Tuesday October 29, 2019 from 11am-3pm. A Chapel service will be held Wednesday October 30,2019 at 10am in Chapel of Angels. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Funeraria Del Angel Buena Vista.
Published in Brownsville Herald on Oct. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now