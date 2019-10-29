|
* Shirley Dean Velten passed away on 10/26/2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He is preceded in death by his son Robert Dean Velten and parents: William Ada Velten and Minnie Mae Mohle. Left to cherish his memory are his Wife Mary Bee Velten, Daughter and her husband: Lin V. Richey Johnny L Richey; son John W. Velten and wife Irma P. Velten. Visitations will be Tuesday October 29, 2019 from 11am-3pm. A Chapel service will be held Wednesday October 30,2019 at 10am in Chapel of Angels. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Funeraria Del Angel Buena Vista.
