* Silvia Curiel de Cordova 63, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 in Brownsville, TX. Silvia was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, and aunt. Silvia always dedicated herself to her family, friends, and her job. Silvia is preceded in death by her father Guadalupe Curiel and her brother Ramiro Curiel. She is survived by her loving husband of 41 years, Juan Manuel Cordova, her four beloved children; Mayra (Roberto Rivera), Miriam (Ruben Gamez), Mireya (Rolando Noriega), and Marvelia (Oscar Hernandez), grandchildren; Itzel Jose Antonio, Ximena Ivette, Danna Paola, Oscar Sebastian, Mateo, Roberto Gael, Emiliano, Mauricio Ruben, Rolando, Marcelo, and Paulina, mother; Rosa Curiel, siblings; Elda Perez, Gilberto, Armando, Daniel, Jose, and Rolando Curiel. Visitation will be held on Friday, August 28, 2020 from 5 pm to 9 pm with a Celebration of Life at 7 pm at Funeraria Del Angel Rose Lawn. Burial will proceed on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 10 am at Rose Lawn Memorial Gardens. Our beloved family has decided visitation will be for immediate family only due to social distancing measures. Anyone may assist her burial on Saturday, August 29, 2020 with social distancing measures.



