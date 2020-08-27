1/1
Silvia Curiel de Cordova
2020 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Silvia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
* Silvia Curiel de Cordova 63, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 in Brownsville, TX. Silvia was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, and aunt. Silvia always dedicated herself to her family, friends, and her job. Silvia is preceded in death by her father Guadalupe Curiel and her brother Ramiro Curiel. She is survived by her loving husband of 41 years, Juan Manuel Cordova, her four beloved children; Mayra (Roberto Rivera), Miriam (Ruben Gamez), Mireya (Rolando Noriega), and Marvelia (Oscar Hernandez), grandchildren; Itzel Jose Antonio, Ximena Ivette, Danna Paola, Oscar Sebastian, Mateo, Roberto Gael, Emiliano, Mauricio Ruben, Rolando, Marcelo, and Paulina, mother; Rosa Curiel, siblings; Elda Perez, Gilberto, Armando, Daniel, Jose, and Rolando Curiel. Visitation will be held on Friday, August 28, 2020 from 5 pm to 9 pm with a Celebration of Life at 7 pm at Funeraria Del Angel Rose Lawn. Burial will proceed on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 10 am at Rose Lawn Memorial Gardens. Our beloved family has decided visitation will be for immediate family only due to social distancing measures. Anyone may assist her burial on Saturday, August 29, 2020 with social distancing measures.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Brownsville Herald on Aug. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved