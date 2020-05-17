* Silvino Gonzalez 80, passed on Saturday, May 16, 2020 in his home in Brownsville, Tx. After a short battle with cancer. Born in San Sebastian el Grande, Jalisco, Mexico, son of Petra Rivera Aguilar and Gabriel Bustos.



He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Maria Isabel Rivera de Gonzalez; his daughters Petra Carmen Gonzalez, Maria Isabel Gonzalez, sons Silvino Gonzalez Jr., and Rigoberto Gonzalez; eight grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. He was a strong, admirable hard-working man. He was a welder for 35 years in the Port of Brownsville. His strong will and words of wisdom inspired us and his grandchildren to always work hard and succeed. Visitation will be Tuesday May 19, 2020 from 1pm-10pm with a Rosary at 6pm followed by a Chapel Service Wednesday May 20, 2020 at 11am followed by a burial at Buena Vista Burial Park. Due to COVID-19 the regulations are no more than 32 people attending at once. To those who can not and will not attend due to being elderly and social distancing, the family completely understand. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Funeraria Del Angel Buena Vista, 125 McDavitt Blvd., Brownsville, TX., 956-541-5400, Dignity Memorial Provider



