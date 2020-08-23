1/1
Sixto Vela Jr.
1972 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sixto's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Brownsville Sixto Vela Jr. 47, of Brownsville, TX devoted husband, father, brother, and friend, entered into eternal rest on August 7, 2020, at VRMC. He was born in Richmond, TX on November 5, 1972.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Maria Vela and his brother, Javier Vela.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife, Marvelia Vela; his children, Victoria Vela and Sixto Vela III; father, Sixto Vela; siblings, Sylvia (Lupe) Silva, Jaime Vela and Erika (Alberto) Barrientos.

Sixto Vela Jr.'s role was a pivotal one. He was called upon in life to be a leader, protector, and provider for his family. He gave an example of Christ's love by being loving toward his children's mother. He was strong in his faith and raised his children to know right from wrong in God's eyes. The loss of Sixto will never be easy, he will be in our hearts and memories forever.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home. Located at 657 Springmart Blvd. Brownsville, TX 78526. A chapel funeral ceremony will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home. Christian burial will follow at Buena Vista Burial at approximately 2:00 p.m.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Brownsville Herald on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory
657 Springmart Boulevard
Brownsville, TX 78526
956-350-8485
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved