Brownsville Sixto Vela Jr. 47, of Brownsville, TX devoted husband, father, brother, and friend, entered into eternal rest on August 7, 2020, at VRMC. He was born in Richmond, TX on November 5, 1972.



He is preceded in death by his mother, Maria Vela and his brother, Javier Vela.



Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife, Marvelia Vela; his children, Victoria Vela and Sixto Vela III; father, Sixto Vela; siblings, Sylvia (Lupe) Silva, Jaime Vela and Erika (Alberto) Barrientos.



Sixto Vela Jr.'s role was a pivotal one. He was called upon in life to be a leader, protector, and provider for his family. He gave an example of Christ's love by being loving toward his children's mother. He was strong in his faith and raised his children to know right from wrong in God's eyes. The loss of Sixto will never be easy, he will be in our hearts and memories forever.



Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home. Located at 657 Springmart Blvd. Brownsville, TX 78526. A chapel funeral ceremony will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home. Christian burial will follow at Buena Vista Burial at approximately 2:00 p.m.



