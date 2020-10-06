1/1
Socorro Zuniga Rivas
1931 - 2020
Brownsville - Socorro Zuniga Rivas 88, was a devoted wife, loving mother, nurturing grandmother, and devoted servant of the Lord. She entered into eternal rest on October 2, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Torreon Coahuila, Mexico on October 12, 1931. She is preceded in death by her husband Roberto Rivas; son Jaime Rivas; parents Jose Maria Zuniga and Claudia Zuniga. Left to cherish her memory are her children Robert Rivas, Rosemary Dominguez, Claudia De La Garza, Henry Rivas, Jaime Rivas, Laura Leddy, Alma Athens, and Arturo Rivas; siblings Edilberto Zuniga, Jose Maria Zuniga and Maria Teresa Briones; 7 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. She spent the majority of her life raising children and caring for people in the community. She was a person of strong moral character and faith. She always reminded her children of Matthew 10:27 "Love the Lord you God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all you strength and with all you mind; and love your neighbor as yourself." She loved writing poetry and inspired everyone who had the privilege of listening to her. She never met a stranger she did not befriend. She loved her birth country Mexico, her Spanish language, and her Latin romantic music. When she was 18 years old she won a beauty pageant and called her the "Queen of Torreon". She passed away with such grace and dignity and never once did anyone hear her complain. The world lost a beautiful soul. She will be greatly missed. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 from 1 to 7 PM with the recitation of the prayer service 6 PM at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home. Funeral mass will be held on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 10 AM at St. Mary's Catholic Church with burial to follow at Rose Lawn Memorial Gardens. Services are under the guidance of Sunset Memorial Funeral Home, Crematory & Flower. 657 Springmart Blvd., Brownsville. (956) 350-8485

Published in Brownsville Herald on Oct. 6, 2020.
