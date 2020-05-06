Brownsville, Tx.- Soledad Benavides loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, daughter, and friend entered into eternal rest at her residence on Monday, the 4th of May 2020, surrounded by her family, at the age of ninety.
Soledad was a spiritual woman of faith. A devout Catholic, she was a longtime parishioner of St. Mary, Mother of the Church. In her spare time, she enjoyed playing chalupa, watching her favorite novelas, and tending to her garden. She loved to cook for her family, often times catering to each of her family members particular tastes, a buffet of sorts, and made the best flour tortillas. Soledad will always be remembered for her loving and caring personality and will be greatly missed by all of those fortunate enough to have known her.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Felipe Benavides, Jr.; parents, Jesus Salazar and Maria Irene Salazar; brothers, Raul and Jesus Salazar; and by her children Rodolfo Villegas, Jose de Jesus Villegas, Dalia Benavides, Andres Benavides, Irene Benavides, Felipe Benavides III, and Enrique Benavides.
Left behind to cherish her memory are her children Irma Rodriguez, Emma Martinez, Jose Luis Villegas (Elia M. Villegas), Silvana Robinson, Baldemar Benavidez, (Margarita "Daisy" Benavidez), Graciela Castillo, Robert Benavides, Juan Jose Benavides, and Veronica Benavides Martin; grandchildren Bertha Rodriguez, Gilberto Rodriguez, Jr., Josue Villegas, Miguel Angel Garza, Jason Villegas, Eduardo Garza, Lori Ann Villegas, Rachel Benavidez, Adam "Allen" Osegueda, Jr., Baldemar Benavidez, Jr., Christopher Michael Childress, Erica Ybarbo, Eric Ybarbo, Ivanna Nicole-Marie Robinson, and Matthew Ybarbo; great-grandchildren Joshua Andrew Villegas, Jesse James Villegas, Jordan Michael Villegas, Adrienne Lourdes Gonzalez-Villegas, Isabella Benavidez, Rowen Elyas Gonzalez-Villegas, Samuel Miles Garza, Alonzo Baldemar Guzman, and King Kayn Osegueda; and her sister, Maria Teresa Gamiño.
Visiting hours will be held tomorrow, Thursday, the 7th of May 2020 between the hours of twelve o'clock in the afternoon and six o'clock at night, with a recitation of the holy rosary to be held at four o'clock Thursday afternoon within the East Chapel of Darling-Mouser Funeral Home.
Committal services will be private.
There is a limit of seventy-five persons within the funeral home at all times due to the COVID situation. Please follow current social distancing guidelines and regulations. A face mask will be required within the funeral home at all times.
Published in Brownsville Herald on May 6, 2020.