Soundra Joan Herbert "Sonnie" Sommer
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Soundra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Brownsville, Tx.- "Sonnie" Herbert Soundra Joan Sommer , 87, passed away at Valley Baptist Medical Center in Harlingen Texas on Friday, June 19, 2020.

She was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on March 12, 1933 to her parents, Aaron Harry Herbert and Doris Rosen Herbert. Soundra wed Marcel William "Buddy" Sommer on September 10, 1950 at Temple Beth-El in Brownsville, Texas. She had three sons, Aaron Daniel, Mitchell Laughton, and Stephen Ira Sommer. Sonnie was active in the local Brownsville area with Girl Scouts, Rainbow Girls, Eastern Star, and West Brownsville Little League Baseball. She is survived by her three sons, Danny, Mitchell ( wife Jennifer), and Stephen of Brownsville, San Benito, and San Antonio. She is also survived by her five grandchildren, Amanda Stambaugh ( husband Anthony), Kayleigh Morales (husband Josh), Sydney Grayson (husband Kyle), Pauley and Trevor Sommer, and her great-grandsons Luke and Reed Stambaugh.

Pallbearers are Danny Sommer, Stephen Sommer, Trevor Sommer, Ross Korngut, Kent Brashear, and Larry Holtzman.

Honorary Pallbearers are Fred Korngut, Anthony Stambaugh, Kito Holtman Kyle Grayson, Josh Morales, Kent Brashear, and Pat Murphy.

A memorial service will be held at the burial service site at The Brownsville Jewish Cemetery at 2:00 pm this afternoon, Sunday, June 21, 2020. Graveside Services will be livestreamed within her obituary tribute page at www.darlingmouser.com/obituary/Soundra-Sommer

The family would like to thank the dedicated staff of Valley Baptist Medical Center in Harlingen, Texas for all their excellent care and superior professional support. We would also like to thank family and friends for their love and support during this difficult time.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Temple Beth-El, 24 Coveway, Brownsville, Texas 78521.

Family and friends are invited to send condolences to Sonnie's family, sign the guestbook and view the obituary online at www.darlingmouser.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Brownsville Herald on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Darling-Mouser Funeral Home
945 Palm Blvd.
Brownsville, TX 78520
(956) 546-7111
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved