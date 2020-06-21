Brownsville, Tx.- "Sonnie" Herbert Soundra Joan Sommer , 87, passed away at Valley Baptist Medical Center in Harlingen Texas on Friday, June 19, 2020.
She was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on March 12, 1933 to her parents, Aaron Harry Herbert and Doris Rosen Herbert. Soundra wed Marcel William "Buddy" Sommer on September 10, 1950 at Temple Beth-El in Brownsville, Texas. She had three sons, Aaron Daniel, Mitchell Laughton, and Stephen Ira Sommer. Sonnie was active in the local Brownsville area with Girl Scouts, Rainbow Girls, Eastern Star, and West Brownsville Little League Baseball. She is survived by her three sons, Danny, Mitchell ( wife Jennifer), and Stephen of Brownsville, San Benito, and San Antonio. She is also survived by her five grandchildren, Amanda Stambaugh ( husband Anthony), Kayleigh Morales (husband Josh), Sydney Grayson (husband Kyle), Pauley and Trevor Sommer, and her great-grandsons Luke and Reed Stambaugh.
Pallbearers are Danny Sommer, Stephen Sommer, Trevor Sommer, Ross Korngut, Kent Brashear, and Larry Holtzman.
Honorary Pallbearers are Fred Korngut, Anthony Stambaugh, Kito Holtman Kyle Grayson, Josh Morales, Kent Brashear, and Pat Murphy.
A memorial service will be held at the burial service site at The Brownsville Jewish Cemetery at 2:00 pm this afternoon, Sunday, June 21, 2020. Graveside Services will be livestreamed within her obituary tribute page at www.darlingmouser.com/obituary/Soundra-Sommer
The family would like to thank the dedicated staff of Valley Baptist Medical Center in Harlingen, Texas for all their excellent care and superior professional support. We would also like to thank family and friends for their love and support during this difficult time.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Temple Beth-El, 24 Coveway, Brownsville, Texas 78521.
Family and friends are invited to send condolences to Sonnie's family, sign the guestbook and view the obituary online at www.darlingmouser.com.
She was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on March 12, 1933 to her parents, Aaron Harry Herbert and Doris Rosen Herbert. Soundra wed Marcel William "Buddy" Sommer on September 10, 1950 at Temple Beth-El in Brownsville, Texas. She had three sons, Aaron Daniel, Mitchell Laughton, and Stephen Ira Sommer. Sonnie was active in the local Brownsville area with Girl Scouts, Rainbow Girls, Eastern Star, and West Brownsville Little League Baseball. She is survived by her three sons, Danny, Mitchell ( wife Jennifer), and Stephen of Brownsville, San Benito, and San Antonio. She is also survived by her five grandchildren, Amanda Stambaugh ( husband Anthony), Kayleigh Morales (husband Josh), Sydney Grayson (husband Kyle), Pauley and Trevor Sommer, and her great-grandsons Luke and Reed Stambaugh.
Pallbearers are Danny Sommer, Stephen Sommer, Trevor Sommer, Ross Korngut, Kent Brashear, and Larry Holtzman.
Honorary Pallbearers are Fred Korngut, Anthony Stambaugh, Kito Holtman Kyle Grayson, Josh Morales, Kent Brashear, and Pat Murphy.
A memorial service will be held at the burial service site at The Brownsville Jewish Cemetery at 2:00 pm this afternoon, Sunday, June 21, 2020. Graveside Services will be livestreamed within her obituary tribute page at www.darlingmouser.com/obituary/Soundra-Sommer
The family would like to thank the dedicated staff of Valley Baptist Medical Center in Harlingen, Texas for all their excellent care and superior professional support. We would also like to thank family and friends for their love and support during this difficult time.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Temple Beth-El, 24 Coveway, Brownsville, Texas 78521.
Family and friends are invited to send condolences to Sonnie's family, sign the guestbook and view the obituary online at www.darlingmouser.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Brownsville Herald on Jun. 21, 2020.