|
|
* Angel Specialist Miguel Villalon 21, entered into eternal rest January 11, 2020. He joined the Army in 2018 and, after completing basic combat training and advanced individual training in 2019, at Fort Leonard Wood in Missouri, he was assigned to Fort Bragg where he served as a combat engineer. His awards and decorations include the Purple Heart, the Bronze Star Medal, the Army Commendation Medal, the Army Achievement Medal with "C' Device, the Army Achievement Medal, the Army Good Conduct Medal and the Combat Action Badge. A special Thanks to City of Brownsville Mayor Trey Mendez, City Commissioners, Brownsville Police Department, Buena Vista Funeral Home, St. Luke's Catholic Church, Diocese of Brownsville, and BISD.
He is preceded in death by his great-grandmother;Rita Rios, Grandmother; Olivia Mendoza, Aunt; Maria Guzman; and brother; Jesus Villalon Jr. He is survived by his mother Olivia Guzman Villalon and father Jesus Villalon, brothers Arnoldo and Antonio Fernandez, maternal grandfather Arnoldo Guzman, paternal grandparents; Juan Villalon and Elsa Garcia, numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and extended family and friends.
Full Military honors will be honored by the Fort Bragg home of the airborne and special operations force.
Visitations will be Friday January 24, 2020 at The Brownsville Event Center 1 Event Ctr. , Brownsville, Texas 78526 at 1 pm-10 pm with a Rosary at 7 pm. Visitation will continue Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 9 am with a Mass at 10 am followed by a committal service at Buena Vista Burial Park.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista. 125 McDavitt Blvd. Brownsville, Texas 78521. 956-541-5400 Dignity Memorial Provider
Published in Brownsville Herald on Jan. 23, 2020