Los Fresnos, TX Allen Stephen Graybill 62, Stephen A. Graybill passed away on May 22, 2019.



Steve was born on December 15, 1956, the third of ten children born to James and Josefina Graybill.



Steve worked for many years with his father in construction and site work before joining the City of Brownsville Public Works Department, where he worked for 23 years before retiring in 2018. Steve was always a hard worker and was a loyal and humble man. He had the most generous heart and was always willing to help anyone who asked. It was truly an honor and a privilege to call him our brother and he will be dearly missed.



Steve was preceded in death by his parents James and Josefina Graybill, sister Sandra Graybill-Cisneros and brothers Harry Graybill and Martin Glenn Graybill. He is survived by brothers Jesse, Robert, and Abel Graybill and sisters Mary Graybill-Rees, Elizabeth Graybill-Alvarado, and Brigette Graybill, all of Los Fresnos along with numerous nieces and nephews.



The Graybill family would like to express their sincere gratitude to Dr. Rafael Lopez for his care and friendship.



Visitation and viewing will be on May 26, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a rosary at 7:00 p.m. A short service will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. on, May 27, 2019 at Thomae-Garza Funeral Home with interment to follow to Los Cuates Cemetary in Los Fresnos.



Honored to be pallbearers are Robert Graybill, Robert Anthony Graybill, Jesse Graybill, David Graybill, James Rees, Martin Graybill, Abel Graybill, and Daniel Perez. Honorary pallbearer is Javier Salazar (our brother from another mother).



