Stephen L. Alvarez
1943 - 2020
Brownsville L. Stephen Alvarez, 77, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and uncle entered into the glory of his eternal life on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Solara Hospital in Brownsville after a brief illness.

Stephen was preceded in death by his parents: Francisca G. and Abelardo G. Alvarez.

Stephen is survived by his loving wife, Elba L. Alvarez; 2 sons: Esteban "Stephen" L. (Roberta "Bobbie") and David M. (Laura) Alvarez; the 5 grandchildren that were his pride and joy: Stephanie Lauren (Davon) Smart, Samantha Leslie Alvarez, Esteban L. Alvarez III., David M. Alvarez II, and Diego M. Alvarez; and Stephen was blessed to be able to see his first great-grandchild, Brazen Hawk Smart. Stephen will also be missed by his brother, Abelardo "Abe" (Karen) Alvarez and a sister, Mary Frances Cowan along with numerous nieces, nephews and other extended family members.

In accordance with Stephen's wishes, he will be cremated. Their are no services scheduled at this time.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts in Stephen's name may be made to St. Joseph Academy, 101 St. Joseph Drive, Brownsville, TX 78520.

You may go online to view the obituary, sign the guestbook, and extend your condolences online to the Alvarez family at www.darlingmouser.com.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Darling-Mouser Funeral Home 945 Palm Blvd, Brownsville, TX 78520, 956-546-7111.

Published in Brownsville Herald on Aug. 2, 2020.
