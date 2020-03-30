|
Brownsville Garcia Teresa Gonzalez 84, passed away on Friday, March 27, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her loving family. She was born on September 8, 1935 in Brownsville, Texas.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Arturo M. Gonzalez.
Left to cherish her memories are her children, Celina Delgado (Juan), Arturo Gonzalez Jr., Ricardo Gonzalez (Bea), Orlando Gonzalez (Josie), and N.Terry Read and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
The family would like to thank everyone for the support and outpouring of love.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Delta Funeral Home, 1300 E. Harrison St., Brownsville, TX (956-542-2222).
Published in Brownsville Herald on Mar. 30, 2020