Home

POWERED BY

Services
Delta Funeral Directors
1300 E Harrison St
Brownsville, TX 78520
(956) 542-2222
Resources
More Obituaries for Teresa Gonzalez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Teresa Garcia Gonzalez


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Teresa Garcia Gonzalez Obituary
Brownsville Garcia Teresa Gonzalez 84, passed away on Friday, March 27, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her loving family. She was born on September 8, 1935 in Brownsville, Texas.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Arturo M. Gonzalez.

Left to cherish her memories are her children, Celina Delgado (Juan), Arturo Gonzalez Jr., Ricardo Gonzalez (Bea), Orlando Gonzalez (Josie), and N.Terry Read and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

The family would like to thank everyone for the support and outpouring of love.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Delta Funeral Home, 1300 E. Harrison St., Brownsville, TX (956-542-2222).
Published in Brownsville Herald on Mar. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Teresa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -