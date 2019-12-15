|
|
* Solitaire Teresa Muñoz-Cuellar 87, entered into eternal rest on Friday, December 13, 2019 in Brownsville, Texas. Teresa is preceded in death by her husband Dionicio Muñoz and husband of many years Willie Cuellar, daughter Yolanda Campos, son Oscar Noe Muñoz, 7 siblings, father Pedro Solitaire, and mother Paula Solitaire.
Left to cherish her memory is her daughter Ida Muñoz Zavala (Marcos), 7 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, brother Pedro A. Solitaire, grandson Agustin O. Ureste, daughter-in-law Elvia Garza Muñoz, extended family: Laurie Haussman, Willie Cuellar Jr., Albert Cuellar, and Kenny Cuellar.
Special thanks to Mrs. Isabel Palma.
Visitation will begin Sunday, December 15, 2019 at 12:00 pm to 9:00 pm with a rosary at 7:00 pm at Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista. Mass on Monday, December 16, 2019 at 10:00 am at Cristo Rey Catholic Church followed by a committal service to Rose Lawn Memorial Gardens.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista 125 McDavitt Blvd., Brownsville, TX.956-541-5400 Dignity Memorial Provider.
Published in Brownsville Herald on Dec. 15, 2019