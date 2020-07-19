Brownsville, Tx.- Teresa Williams , 90, devoted mother, passed away in her sleep on July 15th, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Laredo, Texas on January, 20th, 1930.
Throughout her childhood years she attended the boarding school El Colegio Hispano Mexicano in San Luis Potosi, Mexico. Teresa was a beautiful person who was a true inspiration to many due to her positive attitude towards life. She always loved cooking for her family as well as caring and loving her plants and flowers. For more than 20 years, she battled with Alzheimer's disease while being a living miracle who always beat the odds. Teresa will be remembered as a selfless, caring, and loving mother who always had a smile on her face. Her happiness consisted of spending quality time with her daughter while being under her full care. They were always together and their unique bond will always be one of a kind.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 30 years, Colonel Herbert M. Williams; her parents, Jesus Martinez Prado and Dr. Consuelo Rojas de Martinez; as well as her brothers, Jesus Hermogenes and Elio Martinez Rojas.
Left to cherish her memory is her daughter, Zulema Williams (Robert Santa Ana Jr.); her sisters, Zulema Rojas and Dalila Garza (Jorge Garza); and her brother, Cesar Elmer Martinez (Isabel Martinez Vasquez); as well as numerous nephews and nieces.
We would like to thank Dr. Ricardo Adames and staff for always providing the best medical care. Much appreciation goes to Abundant Life Home Health for their services for more than 18 years as well as to the providers who always dedicated their time to my mother. A heartfelt thanks to Mrs. Alina (Haydee) Gonzalez for her genuine caring for my mom for 13 years.
Due to the COVID pandemic, a private service for the immediate family only will be held at Darling-Mouser Funeral Home on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 utilizing safe measures and protocols. Please consider and respect the wishes of the family. If you would like to pay your respects in person, you will only be able to view her tribute video, photographs, and sign her guestbook in the foyer of Darling-Mouser Funeral Home, while following the guidelines of wearing a mask and maintaining social distancing. Temperatures will be checked upon entering the funeral home. Alternatively, you may send your condolences to the family at www.darlingmouser.com
.
A private entombment will be held within the Mausoleum at Buena Vista Burial Park. Honored to serve as pallbearers in her memory are Robert Santa Ana Jr., Jesus Garza, Jorge Garza, and Cesar Elmer Martinez.
We ask for prayers for the family during this very difficult time.
Personalized funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Darling-Mouser Funeral Home at 945 Palm Boulevard in Brownsville, Texas 78520, (956) 546-7111.
For God so loved the world, that He gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life. John 3:16