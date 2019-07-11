Austin, Texas H. Thomas Sweeney III 67, entered God's Kingdom on June 24, 2019 after a battle with cancer. He was born in Brownsville, Texas on May 10, 1952 to Eloise and Tom Sweeney. He was predeceased by his parents, his nephew Richmond Dunkin, and his brother-in-law Carl Wilson. He is survived by his sisters, Sandra Sweeney Wilson of Austin and Ann Sweeney Dunkin of Harlingen, his brother-in-law Bob Dunkin, and nieces and nephews Dorothy Washmon Leach (Dan), Wendy Washmon Thompson (Tod), John Washmon (Aimey), Tom Washmon (Ashley), Bobby Dunkin (Debbie), and Lucy Ann Dunkin Wolthoff (Matt).



Tom attended high school at Schreiner Institute Military Academy and graduated from Southern Methodist University. Following SMU, he completed one year at Harvard University extension. Tom traveled and lived in many different cities and was a member of the Harvard Club of NYC. His real passion was historic restoration of downtown Brownsville and the beautification of the town, including replacing palm trees twice on Palm Boulevard after hurricanes. He worked in real estate and enjoyed collecting antiques and reading.



A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, July 13th at 10:00am at the Sacred Heart Chapel, 602 East Elizabeth Street, Brownsville, TX. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Gladys Porter Zoo https://www: gpz.org (500 Ringgold Street, Brownsville, TX 78520) or the Vannie E. Cook Jr. Children's Cancer Center https://www.vanniecook.org/ (101 W. Expressway 83, McAllen, Texas 78503). Published in Brownsville Herald on July 11, 2019