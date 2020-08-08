Mineral, TX. Thomas Walter Keller died in his sleep surrounded by family at his ranch in Mineral Texas August 6, 2020 at the age of 92. He was born September 28, 1927 in a very different Brownsville, Texas to Walter Henry August and Verne (Berry) Keller and lived for most of six decades at a family enclave at Boca Chica Blvd. and Indiana Avenue where his mother ran the family's Keller store and gas station and his father was a legendary Cameron County deputy sheriff. His childhood enjoyed pristine, deserted beaches and hunting where clouds of ducks and geese turned day into night. Like Tom, those are gone. He attended El Jardin School, learned to fly his Taylorcraft from Amelia Earhart's instructor, and later played trumpet in a professional swing band.
He earned a Bachelors degree in Chemistry in three war-time years at the University of Texas and a Masters in Education at Texas State Teachers College, where he traded up the first love of his life, flying, for his lasting one, Mary Frances Hudman. Working as a research organic chemist on the team that invented leaded gasoline, Dayton Ohio's winters drove he and Mary back to Brownsville, where he stayed, working first as an assistant superintendent for John Barron, then as a refinery organic chemist, founding principal of Cromack Elementary School, head of the Chemistry Department at Texas Southmost Jr. College, principal of Resaca and Victoria Ward Elementary schools and Stell Junior High School, as well as an assistant superintendent, and then, finally, deputy superintendent under Raul Besteiro until retirement. While deputy superintendent he took great pride in building the equivalent of a new elementary school every year without benefit of a bond issue. While at Texas Southmost Jr. College he spearheaded the establishment of close friend Frank Harrison's land in the Sierra Oriental, Rancho Cielo, into a biology research station, now the heart of today's El Cielo Biosphere Preserve. The Brownsville school district honored his service by dedicating the Thomas Walter Keller Elementary School in 2010, two decades after his retirement. He was proud to be honored again three years ago by the school at "his" day on the district's Principal for a Day where the entire school assembled to honor, meet, and hug their inspiration. One of the few schools at that time to have a National Elementary Honor Society, it is in walking distance of all students and ranked 151 out of 7, 826 elementary schools nationally this year.
He retired with Mary to their family ranch in Mineral Texas in 1990, where he was joined by daughter Linda and husband Allan at the neighboring ranch, who were his main support in his later years. He became a community leader at the Mineral Baptist Church and established daily coffee clubs and bi-weekly free community breakfasts. He spearheaded fights against damaging uranium mining and windfarms in the community and was co-founder of the Bee County Wildlife Association. He was a beloved neighbor and friend, and wrote numerous checks for neighbors' medical bills, roofs, funerals and living needs, in sometimes surprisingly large amounts. Walking his pastures of Black Angus cattle and Spanish goats he finished wearing out two knees, broke shoulders and ribs but by sheer grit and stubbornness always returned, despite serious heart and blood pressure problems. Glaucoma took his sight two years ago, but he still persevered to manage the ranch, even after a stroke earlier this year. In July, another serious fall was one fall too many.
He is survived by wife of 72 years Mary Frances Hudman Keller, Mineral, daughter Mary Linda Keller (Allan) Cruickshanks, Mineral, son Thomas Walter (Merily) Keller, Jr., Austin, grandchildren Sed (Taya) Keller, Brian (Kate) Cruickshanks, Karen Cruickshanks Fassetta, and great-grandchildren Emilia and Ashlynn Keller, Caleb, Jacob and Lydia Cruickshanks and triplets Charlie, Lucy and James Fassetta. He remained very close to devoted nephews Jack (Becky) and Frank (Vickie) Benton, Brownsville, and niece Janet Benton (Steve) Watkins, Fort Worth, and their children, who also spent time at the ranch. A beloved grandson, Chase Walter Keller, predeceased him in 2000.
Because of Covid, there is no public funeral but a post-pandemic memorial service will be held. A family-only burial is at Mineral Cemetery, Bee County, Homer Lee Hanna officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Scholarship Fund, Thomas Walter Keller Elementary, 2540 W. Alton Gloor, Brownsville, TX 78520, with websites https://www.facebook.com/T.W.KellerElementary
and http://kellerelementary.weebly.com/
Arrangements by Eckols Funeral Home, Kenedy Texas, https://eckolsfuneralhome1886.com