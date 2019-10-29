|
San Antonio, Texas Thomas Warren Stevenson, Jr. 97, WWII hero Thomas Warren Stevenson Jr., age 97, passed away on Tuesday, October 22 in San Antonio, Texas. Tom was born on September 1, 1922 in Brownsville, Texas to Thomas Stevenson and Edna Marie Deyo Stevenson. He graduated from Brownsville Jr. College in 1942 and joined the Army Air Corps. He was a WWII B-17 bomber pilot with the 15th Air Force stationed in Italy from 1944-1945. It was during this time that Tom completed 50 missions throughout Europe, earning the Distinguished Flying Cross and promoted to Operations Officer. After the war, Tom briefly flew for Pan Am. He married Nancy Newton from Dallas in 1947, and they resided in Brownsville. He joined the Air Force Reserve flying from Brooks Field, San Antonio in 1950 and moved his wife and four children to Harlingen in 1954. He then moved to Corpus Christi and on to Charleston, West Virginia with the Foxboro Company in 1966. After 52 years together Nancy passed away in 1999. Later Tom became reacquainted with high school friend Barbara Bauchman. They were married in 2003 and resided in Seguin, Texas until Barbara's death in 2017. Tom moved to San Antonio where he became an honorary member of the Commemorative Airforce "Tex" Hill Wing group at Stinson Airfield. He was well cared for by his Texas family and his caretakers Consuelo Rodriguez and Emma Kerns.
Tom was preceded in death by his first wife Nancy Newton Stevenson; and his second wife Barbara Bauchman Stevenson; sister Ethel Marie Fletcher; and his brother William Edward of San Antonio. Tom is survived by his brother Robert Eugene Stevenson (Alicia) of Brownsville; son Thomas III (Catherine); son Robert (Susan); daughter Anne Moccia (Dave); daughter Betsy Snyder (Dan); step-daughters Jan Meadows (Gib); Susan Newburn; Barbara Anne Ruben (Joe Lees); step-son John Allen Bauchman (Beth). Tom was blessed with 8 grandchildren, 7 step-grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren and 12 step-great-grandchildren.
Tom was well known as a fun-loving gentleman with a quiet dignity that seemed to precede him wherever he went and whomever he met. As he was quoted in Touching the Sky: A Memoir, by Catherine Nixon Cooke and Edward Anzueto, 2019, "I've touched the sky, and I've touched hearts; I've dipped my wings, and I've flown high."
