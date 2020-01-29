|
Seguin King Timothy Tim Hartzog 72, Timothy "Tim" King Hartzog, Sr., 72, of Seguin, TX left this earth on Saturday, January 25, 2020.
Tim was born on March 13, 1947 to Arthur Purvis "Mike" and Mary Ruth Hartzog in Rio Hondo, TX, the fifth of six children. He spent his early childhood years in Rio Hondo until going to attend and graduate high school at the San Marcos Baptist Academy. After beginning school at Southwest Texas University, he decided to join the Army National Guard. He went to training at Fort Benning, Georgia, and then served at Camp Mabry in Austin, TX from 1968 until 1974. As part of his time in the Guard, Tim served as a rigger, stuffing parachutes for himself and fellow guardsman.
After his training brought him back to Texas, Tim began working for his brother Wayne, in the family grocery store in Lockhart, TX, for what would be a 30 year career in the grocery business. Shortly thereafter, Tim met and fell for Lois Marie Groeschel, who he married on June 21, 1970, going on to have two sons, Timothy King, Jr. and Terry Keith. After a few years in Lockhart, the family would move to Luling, TX in 1972 where Tim would run another family grocery store and raise his family. In 1991, the family moved to Brownsville, TX to be closer to the family's expanded grocery business, where Tim continued working with brothers Wayne and Jerry until the family business was sold in 1999. After 18 total years in Brownsville, Tim and Lois moved to Seguin in 2009.
When he wasn't working, Tim enjoyed being outdoors, whether doing yard work, fixing anything and everything - whether his, friends or neighbors' stuff - fishing, as well as an unending passion for golf, which consumed almost every afternoon throughout his retirement. If not for a lifetime of obviously defective putters, Tim would have approached being a scratch golfer.
Beyond his outdoor endeavors, Tim loved his wife Lois of 49 years like no other. He could and would do anything to make sure she was cared for and truly was the most precious gift of his life. For many years, they took an annual trip together with Tim's mother, brothers and spouses, taking them to destinations around the world, having 30+ years of pictures and memories of great times together.
Tim was predeceased by his parents, his brother Wayne, sister Dorothy Gwen, and daughter-in-law Sandy Hartzog. He is survived by his wife Lois, son Navy Chief Timothy King Hartzog, Jr. (retired) of Aiea, Hawaii, son Terry Hartzog and his wife Ashley of Keller, TX, and by his four grandchildren Tyler Keith, Daniel Patrick, Abigail Elise and Mason Andrew Hartzog, of Keller, TX, his sister Barbara Hartzog of Austin, TX, sister Linda Sandell and her husband Larry, of Austin, TX, brother Jerry Hartzog and his wife Jan of Rio Hondo, TX, mother-in-law Edna Groeschel of Austin, TX, sister-in-law Sandy Schuch and her husband Don of Austin, TX, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend special thanks to the Seguin Police Department and Seguin EMS for their service and compassion for Tim and our family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Tim's honor can be made to the , c/o Jeanette Siltmann, 196 Townesend Rd, Seguin, Texas, 78155. There will be a memorial service held at 1:00, Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Tres Hewell Mortuary in Seguin, TX, with Jerry Hartzog officiating. You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.
Published in Brownsville Herald on Jan. 29, 2020