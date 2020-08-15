Brownsville Tomas V. Ayala 82, passed away on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at Valley Baptist Medical Center in Brownsville.
Tomas V. Ayala was born in Las Prietas/Brownsville, TX to Victoria Vela and Valentin Ayala on March 7, 1938.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Valentin and Victoria Ayala; daughter, Esmeralda Ayala.
Mr. Ayala is survived by his wife, Guadalupe Ayala; children, Rosa Ayala, Maria Ayala, Sylvia Ayala, Carolina Ayala, Tomas Ayala, Jr., Diana Ayala, Maria Del Rosario Ayala, Belinda Ayala, Tomas Ayala, and Alejandro Ayala; brother, Manuel Ayala; and sister, Josefa Ayala; numerous grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Graveside service will be held today at 2:00 pm Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at Guillen Community Cemetery.
You may send your condolences and or sign the guestbook at garzamemorialfh.com
Arrangements have been entrusted to Garza Memorial Funeral Home, 1025 E. Jackson St. Brownsville, TX. (956) 542-5511.