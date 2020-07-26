* Cortez Tomasa Bejarano 89, entered into eternal rest on Monday, July 20, 2020 at Alta Vista Rehabilitation and Healthcare.



Tomasa is preceded in dead by her husband Simon Bejarano Sr. Left to cherish her memory is her 5 daughters: Teresa Pena, Benilde Rios, Maria Rios, Delia Bejarano, Veronica (Benito Lara Jr.) Lara, 5 sons: Raul (Alicia



) Bejarano, Simon Bejarano Jr., Rodolfo (Bertha) Bejarano, Juan (Diana) Bejarano, Jose Luis Bejarano, also numerous grandchildren, and great grandchildren.



Visitation will begin Monday, July 27, 2020 from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm with a prayer service at 7:00 pm at Funeraria Del Angel Buena Vista. A Chapel Service will be Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at 3:00 pm followed by a burial at Buena Vista Burial Park.



Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Funeraria Del Angel Buena Vista, 125 McDavitt Blvd., Brownsville, TX., 956-541-5400, Dignity Memorial Provider.



