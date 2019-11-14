|
* Barrientes Tomasita (Nena) Hernandez 91, went to be with the Lord in heaven on Monday, November 11, 2019 after a lengthy illness. She was a lifelong resident of Brownsville.
Tomasita (Nena) was a volunteer at Amigos del Valle adult center for many years, where she helped out with their Meals on wheels program. She also was a parishioner at St. Joseph Church, where she was a member of Sister Tulia's prayer group. She enjoyed dancing, talking with friends and most of all playing loteria.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Pedro (Pete) A. Hernandez and several brothers and sisters.
Tomasita (Nena) is survived by her children: Lupita (Robert) Schneider; Pete, Jr. (Olivia), Margarita (Jose) Villarreal, Juan (Cathy) and Raul (Cyndi); grandchildren and great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Consuelo Bejarano, as well as several nieces and nephews.
A special thank you to Safe Haven Hospice, especially Nurse Joyce, Nurse Edwin, Nurse Jacob and Nurse Assistant Ana Vasquez for their loving care and support. Special thanks to Trini Ricarte and Juani Castellanos for their gentle care of our mother.
Serving as pallbearers will be sons, grandsons and sons-in-law.
Visitation will be held Thursday, November 14, 2019 from 11:00 am to 9:00 pm with a rosary at 7:00 pm at Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista
Funeral services for Tomasita will be at St. Joseph Church on Friday, November 15, 2019 at 10:00 am. She will be laid to rest at the Buena Vista Burial Park Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista 125 McDavitt Blvd., Brownville, TX. 956-541-5400 Dignity Memorial Provider
Published in Brownsville Herald on Nov. 14, 2019