Trinidad H. Esparza
1920 - 2020
Brownsville, H. Trinidad Esparza, 99, of Brownsville, passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020, at her residence in Brownsville.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Claudio Esparza; daughter, San Juana Fuentes; and seven sisters, and one brother.

Mrs. Esparza is survived by her children, Jesus Puentes of Dimmitt, Texas, Guadalupe (Sylvia) Esparza, and Maria Ignacia F. Ramirez; 6 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.

Due to current restrictions, the family will have a private service, the family thanks everyone for their support and outpouring of love.

You may send your condolences and or sign the guestbook at garzamemorialfh.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Garza Memorial Funeral Home, 1025 E. Jackson St. Brownsville, TX. (956) 542-5511.

Published in Brownsville Herald on May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Funeral services provided by
Garza Memorial Funeral Home
1025 E Jackson St
Brownsville, TX 78520
(956) 542-5511
