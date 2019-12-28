|
* Dawn Twila Young 61, passed to her reward on December 25, 2019. She was born in Sinton, Texas to Peggy Copeland and John William (JW) House on August 24, 1958. She was preceded in death by her father JW.
A beautiful and kind soul. Charitable and loving. A great wife, mom, banker, and businesswoman.
Twila married her husband Lloyd George Young on June 9, 1979 and they have daughter Aimee and son Keith.
She co-owned, with her husband, El Chinito, a mercantile company for over 20 years.
A soccer mom to her daughter and the rest of the team members, she was active in her community serving on the board of the Valley Zoological Society and chaired the annual Zoofari for a few years. She was a member of the Sunrise Rotary Club and served as president. She was also a member of the Immaculate Conception Cathedral and Sacred Heart Chapel.
Twila battled cancer these last 2 1/2 years of her life with great dignity and an incredible attitude, continuing to work as a banker at Texas Community Bank until it became impossible most recently.
Besides her husband and children, she leaves behind her mother Peggy (Harry) Ray, brothers, David (Sheila) House, Paul (Lisa) Ray and her sister Becky (David) Stewart.
Rosary and visitation will be at Sacred Heart Chapel, 600 E. Elizabeth Street, Sunday 6- 9 PM. Funeral Mass will be held Monday morning at 10AM with internment immediately afterwards at Rose Lawn Cemetery.
Donations in her memory may be made to Sacred Heart Chapel Restoration and Maintenance Fund c/o Immaculate Conception Cathedral, 1218 E. Jefferson Street, Brownsville, Texas 78520.
Published in Brownsville Herald on Dec. 28, 2019